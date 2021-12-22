Dane Co. deputies investigate overnight burglary of tavern

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. tavern was burglarized overnight Tuesday with multiple items damaged, authorities say.

Deputies responded to a burglary around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Whippoorwill Tavern on State Highway 19 in the Town of Springfield.

The owner told officers that when they arrived, they found an open window damaged from a forced entry.

The tavern’s gaming machine, cash register and an ATM were also damaged. The sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene later to process evidence.

Officials continued, saying they do not have an estimate yet for the total amount of damages.

Anyone who is aware of any activity between midnight on Monday and 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

