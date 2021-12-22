Dane Co. recycling center required to pay $90k for alleged hazardous waste law violations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that his office obtained a civil judgement requiring a recycling company to pay $90,000 for violating the state’s hazardous waste laws at a Dane County facility.

Recycling Compliance Specialists (Midwest Lamp) allegedly made the violations at the facility where it previously conducted lamp crushing operations.

“Hazardous waste endangers human health and the environment,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Facilities that handle hazardous waste must comply with applicable laws in order to protect the public.”

According to Kaul, multiple prior complaints were issued against the lamp crushing operations, including by the City of Madison, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The compliant states that the facility was operating as an unlicensed hazardous waste facility, disposed of hazardous waste at an unlicensed landfill, incorrectly disposed of waste that exceeded restrictions for mercury and failed to follow sampling protocols for hazardous waste.

In response to the alleged complaint, Midwest Lamp voluntarily ceased lamp crushing operations and switched operations to an electronics broker and transfer facility.

Assistant Attorney Tressie K. Kamp represented the state and worked closely with the DNR to obtain this civil judgement.

