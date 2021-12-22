Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dept. of Military Affairs officer

(MGN)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor a Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs security officer who died of complications from contracting COVID-19.

Security Officer Chad P. Christiansen of Baraboo, who worked at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, died due to complications of the virus after contracting it in the line of duty.

Gov. Evers sent his regards to Christiansen’s family, and reflected on the impact he had throughout his career.

“[Christiansen] was a valued member of our Department of Military Affairs team and his loss is felt not only by his colleagues at Volk Field, but throughout the agency and state,” Evers said.

A memorial service will be held for Christiansen Thursday in Clinton, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Votes will be working to help get Wisconsin eligible voters registered Tuesday.
Wisconsin lawsuit seeks reinstatement of 31,000 voters
Joeys Song
‘Joey’s Song’ to fight epilepsy
Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for first time
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits