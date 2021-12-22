Advertisement

‘Joey’s Song’ to fight epilepsy

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -About 60 thousand people in Wisconsin have epilepsy. Joey Gomoll was one of them, before losing his battle at the young age of four.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sits down with his dad, Mike Gomoll, to talk about the annual benefit concert he puts on—Joey’s Song—in his son’s memory to help make a difference for other families.

To support Joey’s Song by learning more information or buying tickets to the show or livestream, go to JoeysSong.org.

