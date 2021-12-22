Madison shop shares appreciation for health care workers with free holiday wreaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison shop is showing its appreciation for health care workers by handing out free holiday wreaths.

Up North Boutique started to give out locally-sourced, handmade wreaths to health care workers Tuesday.

The shop opened in the middle of the pandemic. Co-owner Nicole Howarth explained that they wanted to do something special for health care workers who have welcomed them and protected them amid the pandemic.

“We have a t-shirt in the shop that says ‘Midwest Nice’ and that’s something we just really believe in,” Howarth said. “People from the Midwest are kind and warm and just a little extra than anywhere else and this is just our way of showing that appreciation.”

The store will have them through Thursday, while supplies last.

