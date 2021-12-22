Madison VA nurse recognized with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chief Nurse Inpatient Services Carole Borland was recently honored with the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital’s first DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The DAISY Award recognizes the super-human efforts nurses put forth in their daily work.

Borland was honored with the DAISY Award for upholding the values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence in her daily work, especially in the environment of the COVID pandemic and the ever-changing healthcare system.

“Carole’s leadership and dedication to not just the care and welfare of our Veteran patients, but also the Nursing profession, is a wonderful example of the amazing Nursing staff we have here at the Madison VA,” hospital director John Rohrer said.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in Glen Ellen, Cal. by family members of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at age 33 from complications from an auto-immune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired them to recognize and honor nurses for their hard work and the difference they make in their patients’ lives.

“These unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award,” Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation said.

