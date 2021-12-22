Longtime Madison firefighter retires knowing she made a huge impact

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison firefighter who spent more than two decades protecting her community and inspiring more women to become first responders is heading off into a well-earned retirement.

The Madison Fire Dept. celebrated the career of EMS Training Captain Jen Román, who joined the department in 1998. According to MFD, her path to that role came during a vacation in Arizona when she saw someone die in a car crash.

“I watched a man die that day and I had no idea what to do,” Román recounted. “I decided I would never — never — be put in that position again.”

She soon enrolled in an EMT training program and went on to become a trainer herself at Madison College. She later joined the fire department in Madison, as it was the only one in the region that had paramedics. Upon reaching the rank of lieutenant, Román got the opportunity to be a roving firefighter, working in different departments across the city.

“The Madison Fire Department has remarkable people. [Roving] just proved it over and over and over again,” she said. “And it was fun!”

Román also saw the lack of women serving as firefighters around the country and was determined to change that. MFD statistics show only four percent of firefighters nationally are women and, while Madison’s proportion is significantly higher, it still stands at 11 percent.

Even though her father’s best friend was a firefighter who eventually led his department, Román recalled never seeing a woman on a fire truck until she joined the department.

Setting out to bring more women into the profession, she founded CampHERO, a summer camp that offers hands-on activities to introduce girls what it takes to be a firefighter, EMT, or police officer.

To those interested in those life paths, Román, who goes by ‘Yoda’ at the camp, tells them that it requires being good at everything from mathematics to emotional intelligence, and “You’ve got to be good at being a friend.”

More than a decade later, she’s now seeing her efforts pay off and those girls grow into first responders themselves.

Her efforts to transform firefighting in Madison went further than finding the next generation. She also found ways to make sure her colleagues were treated better, including reforming the policies for expectant parents.

“Prior to this, pregnancy was considered either an illness or an injury, and it was treated as such,” Román explained. “When a person got pregnant, it set them back sometimes in seniority, in pay, in vacation earnings, all that stuff,” Román said.

To reform those policies, she played a role in creating the “Non-Hazardous Duty” and “Lactation after return to active duty policy,” which allowed expectant parents or ones hoping to become parents to ask to be reassigned from frontline duties and guarantee them a place to express and store milk after giving birth, respectively.

