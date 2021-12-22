Multiple injuries reported in shooting on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting on the west side of Madison early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers responded to the 4500 block of Verona Road around 1:15 p.m. to reports of gunfire.

MPD did not include the specific number of people who were shot, nor did its statement indicate how badly they were injured.

Its investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

