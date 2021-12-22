Advertisement

Record chase puts Packers’ Rodgers in nostalgic mood

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling nostalgic and cherishing every moment as he moves closer to breaking the franchise record for touchdown passes.

His 442 touchdown passes put him in a tie with Brett Favre, his Hall of Fame predecessor.

Rodgers can overtake Favre on Saturday when the Packers host the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers and Favre exchanged text messages after Rodgers reached No. 442 in a 31-30 victory Sunday at Baltimore. The gist of Favre’s message was to enjoy the ride because it goes so fast and ends before you realize it.

