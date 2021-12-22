Advertisement

Rock Co. Public Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated over the holidays

Rock Island County Health Department logo
Rock Island County Health Department logo(KWQC/RICHD)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Public Health Department is urging all unvaccinated Rock County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the holiday break.

With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, Rock County Public Health is reminding residents that vaccination is critical for reducing the chance of severe disease and hospitalization from COVID.

The holiday break is an opportunity for both adults and children to get their COVID vaccine.

The Rock County Public Health Department states that the vaccine both decreases the likelihood of becoming infected with COVID and increases the chance that breakthrough cases will be mild. The vaccine remains one of the best lines of defense against COVID variants.

Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20, there were 1,593 total cases of COVID among school-aged children ages four to 18 in Rock County, yet only 75 of those cases (or about 5%) were among fully vaccinated children.

Given the predicted increase in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, officials say it is important that everyone continues to follow prevention guidance.

The Rock County Public Health Department reminds everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors with people outside your household, maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others, wash your hands, stay home if sick, get tested for COVID and avoid crowded indoor spaces.

Rock County Public Health Department is offering free vaccinations by appointment or by walk-in.

There are two clinics people can get vaccinated at:

  1. DHS Community-Based Vaccine Clinic in Rock County-1900 Center Avenue, Janesville
    1. Hours. Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    2. Closed for the holiday Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1, 2022.
  2. Rock County Public Health Department Vaccine Clinic- 3328 North U.S Highway 51, Janesville
    1. Hours: Wednesday: 3-7 p.m.
    2. Closed for the holiday Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first...
Wisconsin basketball schedules game with George Mason
Daphne Harrison is an Arena teen who wants to make Christmas special for kids with cancer.
After battle with cancer, Arena teen makes Christmas special for other kids
Emergency staff at Memorial Hospital have a group hug celebration for one of its own after...
Madison VA nurse recognized with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
Attorney General Josh Kaul stopped at the Eau Claire County courthouse today to promote the...
Dane Co. recycling center required to pay $90k for alleged hazardous waste law violations