Rock Co. Public Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated over the holidays

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Public Health Department is urging all unvaccinated Rock County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the holiday break.

With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, Rock County Public Health is reminding residents that vaccination is critical for reducing the chance of severe disease and hospitalization from COVID.

The holiday break is an opportunity for both adults and children to get their COVID vaccine.

The Rock County Public Health Department states that the vaccine both decreases the likelihood of becoming infected with COVID and increases the chance that breakthrough cases will be mild. The vaccine remains one of the best lines of defense against COVID variants.

Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20, there were 1,593 total cases of COVID among school-aged children ages four to 18 in Rock County, yet only 75 of those cases (or about 5%) were among fully vaccinated children.

Given the predicted increase in COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings, officials say it is important that everyone continues to follow prevention guidance.

The Rock County Public Health Department reminds everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors with people outside your household, maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others, wash your hands, stay home if sick, get tested for COVID and avoid crowded indoor spaces.

Rock County Public Health Department is offering free vaccinations by appointment or by walk-in.

There are two clinics people can get vaccinated at:

DHS Community-Based Vaccine Clinic in Rock County-1900 Center Avenue, Janesville Hours. Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed for the holiday Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1, 2022. Rock County Public Health Department Vaccine Clinic- 3328 North U.S Highway 51, Janesville Hours: Wednesday: 3-7 p.m. Closed for the holiday Dec. 22.

