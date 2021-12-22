Advertisement

Specialists concerned about the impacts of the new COVID variant on children

By Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Omicron continues to spread across the U.S. and, according to federal health officials, now accounts for 73% of new COVID cases.

The fast-spreading variant is growing in Dane County too, with 150 new cases reported Tuesday by Public Health. As the new strain spreads, experts are concerned about how this will impact children.

A pediatrician for SSM health in Janesville, Dr. Dan Beardmore, says this version of the virus is far more prevalent in children.

“Each of these new variants is changing in the way it is spread,” said Beardmore.

In this new strain, Beardmore says while symptoms seem to be milder, younger kids are more susceptible. He says, unlike with previous strains, it now appears that kids are the ones bringing Omicron into the household.

“Being able to be spread in an entirely different population, pediatric patients, is likely what we are going to see with Omicron,” said Beardmore.

Right now, DHS is reporting that under 20% of kids ages five to 11 in Wisconsin are vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the concern would be lower if vaccine rates were higher,” said Beardmore.

