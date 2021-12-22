Advertisement

Spooner school reopens after chemical leak, parents demand answers

By Associated Press
Dec. 22, 2021
SPOONER, Wis. (AP) — Officials have reopened a Spooner middle school after a mysterious chemical leak triggered an evacuation and left dozens of students sick.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the school district announced the school would reopen on Tuesday. The facility has been closed since the Nov. 10 evacuation.

Parents said they’re upset that the district hasn’t provided clear answers about what students were exposed to or whether the problem has truly been resolved. Initially, the district blamed a contractor that was coating sewer pipes near the school as the cause of the evacuation.

District officials in their most recent news release said “industrial hygiene” reviews have been conducted and suggested styrene might have been the chemical.

