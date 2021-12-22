Advertisement

Tips to avoid overeating during the holiday season

Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller shares ways to eat mindfully between now and New Year’s Day.
(Anna Bizon | Storyblocks)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With decadent desserts at the ready during the holiday season, it can be hard to cut back entirely on sweets and opt for fruits or veggies.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Andrea Miller says its okay to enjoy and indulge but try not to cross the line.

“It’s usually excess and it’s usually when we kind of attach an all-or-nothing to the day or event,” said Andrea Miller. “That’s usually what causes problems.”

She says a common problem she sees is people skipping breakfast or lunch to save up calories for a big holiday feast.

“That usually backfires in several ways,” said Miller. “Try to avoid skipping whole chunks of time during the day where you’re not eating.”

Miller says many people might avoid sticking to their healthy eating goals altogether during Christmas and New Year’s.

She says taking three weeks off from your regular diet can make getting back on track that much more difficult in 2022.

“You don’t have to wait for a new week to start or a new month to start to make adjustments,” said Miller. “If you kind of overdid it the night before, you probably won’t be very hungry in the morning so you can keep it pretty light.”

For more wellness tips from Hy-Vee and recipes, click HERE.

