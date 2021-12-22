Advertisement

UW System offering $500 tuition reimbursements to help fight COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System wants to give $500 tuition credits to hundreds of students for joining the front lines in the battle to contain the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new variant threatens to overwhelm our health care system,” President Tommy Thompson said. “Our students have stepped up in the past, and this is another opportunity for them to gain valuable experience while helping Wisconsin combat the latest coronavirus wave.”

On Wednesday, the university system announced the incentive for UW students with nursing skills and other health backgrounds. The state Dept. of Health Services is providing a half-million dollars to UW System to pay for the program. University officials are also working to raise more funding for the initiative.

To qualify for the $500 credit, students will need to meet the following criteria:

  • Be enrolled for the spring 2022 semester;
  • Work at least 50 hours in a qualifying health care setting;
  • Meet health care and licensing requirements

Eligible individuals will have until the end of March to enroll and will need to provide a letter from their employer describing the type of work the student is performing.

The system recommended those who are not currently employed in a qualifying setting and would still like to participate go to the Handshake job listing site to find a hiring agency.

UW officials did warn that participation rates could force them to lower reimbursement rates.

