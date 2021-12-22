Winter Is Here

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in tonight and that will lead to decreasing clouds and cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be into the lower teens. Gusty northwesterly winds to 30 mph will drop wind chills to around 0 early Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday, it should be a beautiful late December day with mainly sunny skies and highs around 30 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night ahead of a weak disturbance.

That disturbance will bring clouds and a passing rain or snow shower through the day Thursday. Highs will be into the upper 30s. A more significant weathermaker arrives on Christmas Eve with a much better chance of rain showers, possible starting as a wintry mix. Highs will be into the middle 40s. Colder air into Christmas morning will allow more a rain and snow mix.

Unsettled weather remains for much of next week with almost a daily chance of rain or snow showers. Overall, none of the systems look very impressive. We will keep an eye on each impulse of energy and temperatures. If they coincide on the cold side, a quick covering of snow could be possible at times. Otherwise, temperatures will remain above normal.

