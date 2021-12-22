Advertisement

Winter Is Here

Snow Running Below Normal
Start Of Winter
Start Of Winter(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in tonight and that will lead to decreasing clouds and cold temperatures. Overnight lows will be into the lower teens. Gusty northwesterly winds to 30 mph will drop wind chills to around 0 early Wednesday. Speaking of Wednesday, it should be a beautiful late December day with mainly sunny skies and highs around 30 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night ahead of a weak disturbance.

That disturbance will bring clouds and a passing rain or snow shower through the day Thursday. Highs will be into the upper 30s. A more significant weathermaker arrives on Christmas Eve with a much better chance of rain showers, possible starting as a wintry mix. Highs will be into the middle 40s. Colder air into Christmas morning will allow more a rain and snow mix.

Unsettled weather remains for much of next week with almost a daily chance of rain or snow showers. Overall, none of the systems look very impressive. We will keep an eye on each impulse of energy and temperatures. If they coincide on the cold side, a quick covering of snow could be possible at times. Otherwise, temperatures will remain above normal.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Winter Starts Tuesday
Mild Temps Return This Week
Southern Wisconsin is on a bit of a temperature swing this week, but at least we hold off the...
Good holiday travel weather; Rain by the Weekend
Christmas Storm System
Calm Week Ahead
White Christmas Stats
Calm Stretch Ahead