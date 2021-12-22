Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball schedules game with George Mason

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first...
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | ap image)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team scheduled a game against George Mason Thursday night at the Kohl Center at 6:00 p.m.

The team was previously seeking a new opponent after their scheduled opponent, Morgan State, was unable to travel due to COVID complications within the Morgan State program.

The game was set to be part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader. It will remain a doubleheader with the women’s basketball game versus Eastern Illinois scheduled for noon.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game versus Morgan State will remain valid and accepted despite the change in opponent.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

