Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin property owners will see a huge jump in their Lottery and Gaming Credit this year, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue announced Wednesday.

Wisconsin DOR Secretary Peter Barca said this is the highest amount ever certified for distribution in the Lottery’s 33-year history.

“This is driven by the Wisconsin Lottery having a record year, and the credit returned to homeowners is based on Lottery profits,” Barca said.

This year’s credit found on property tax bills is 38% higher than it was last year, which is estimated to be a $229 average credit. The credit was $166 on average in 2022.

“It has been an outstanding year,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. ”Without our retail partners and our players, none of this would be possible.”

The Lottery Credit will be shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due. The DOR explained that if a resident pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit will be applied to the first installments.

It is paid by the state to counties or cities on the fourth Monday in March.

Overall, the Lottery Credit has more than $343 million available for Wisconsin homeowners due to property taxes levied in 2021.

