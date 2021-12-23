Advertisement

101-year-old woman gets wish granted to go swimming

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 101-year-old Wisconsin woman’s wish came true this holiday season- to go swimming.

Elizabeth “Betty” Roberts is a patient at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, where they have a program to fulfill residents’ wishes.

The wellness team at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community came together with the Agrace team to make it happen.

“I have the feeling of swimming, and my arms are ready to go and, I just I’d like to check the memory,” said Roberts.

Roberts is originally from Toronto, Canada and grew up swimming there. She also served in the British Army.

