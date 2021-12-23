2/3 of Wisconsin’s largest cities record unemployment rates below 2%

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As statewide unemployment rates reach record low levels in Wisconsin, more refined statistics released this week find those figures are far lower in a vast majority of Wisconsin’s largest cities.

On Wednesday, the Dept. of Workforce Development released the preliminary November numbers for local communities, including the state’s metropolitan areas and rates for 34 of the 35 largest cities. The agency pointed out that 25 of those 34 cities are currently “experiencing record low unemployment for the month.”

Previously, the agency reported the state added 10,000 new non-farm jobs last month, which helped drive the overall unemployment rate to 3.0 percent. That tied November 2018 for the lowest ever recorded in the Badger State.

While the 3.0 percent figure is the benchmark for Wisconsin, more than two-thirds of the state’s largest cities recorded numbers a full percentage point lower or more. Twenty-two of the 34 cities included in the survey were below 2.0 percent in November (numbers for Muskego were not included), which itself is a significant jump over October when that number stood at five.

In five cities, including Madison, November’s unemployment rate was at least half the state’s rate. Wisconsin’s capital, along with Fitchburg and Muskego, posted a statewide low unemployment figure of 1.4 percent. (Full list of city unemployment rates below)

Of all the 34 cities included, only two, Milwaukee and Racine, posted unemployment rates higher than the state’s 3.0 figure, at 3.3 and 3.2 percent, respectively. Even though they remained the highest unemployment rates among Wisconsin cities, both of them saw nearly a full point drop in unemployment over the previous month. Beloit did drop a full percentage point, to 2.9 percent, giving the Rock Co. city the biggest gain in the state.

Zooming out to include a city’s entire metropolitan area (MSA) painted a much better picture for the Milwaukee area. Once its entire MSA, which includes Waukesha and West Allis, among others, is added, Wisconsin’s largest city and the surrounding community sees the unemployment rate drop to 2.2 percent.

Mirroring the city itself, the Madison MSA unemployment rate was 1.4 percent and led among metropolitan areas.

Going back to last November, when Wisconsin was facing its worst days of the coronavirus pandemic (in terms of number of new cases), every city except Beloit is posting an unemployment rate at least half of what it was in 2020.

City Nov. ‘21 Oct. ‘21 Nov. ‘20 Appleton 1.5 1.8 3.4 Beloit 2.9 3.9 5.0 Brookfield 1.6 1.9 3.5 Caledonia 1.8 2.2 4.4 De Pere 1.8 2.2 3.6 Eau Claire 1.5 1.9 3.5 Fitchburg 1.4 1.7 2.9 Fond du Lac 1.7 2.3 4.0 Franklin 1.7 2.0 3.9 Green Bay 1.9 2.4 4.3 Greenfield 2.3 2.8 4.8 Janesville 2.3 3.0 4.6 Kenosha 2.5 3.2 5.2 La Crosse 1.6 2.0 3.5 Madison 1.4 1.7 3.3 Manitowoc 2.0 2.3 4.4 Menomonee Falls 1.6 2.1 3.7 Milwaukee 3.3 4.2 7.0 Mount Pleasant 1.9 2.2 4.4 Muskego 1.4 1.8 3.3 Neenah 1.6 2.2 3.3 New Berlin 1.7 1.9 3.8 Oak Creek 1.9 2.4 4.0 Oshkosh 1.6 2.0 3.5 Racine 3.2 4.1 6.4 Sheboygan 1.7 2.2 4.0 Stevens Point 1.7 2.1 3.3 Sun Prairie 1.6 2.0 3.4 Superior 1.8 2.1 4.7 Waukesha 1.5 2.0 3.9 Wausau 1.8 2.1 4.2 Wauwatosa 1.6 2.0 4.0 West Allis 2.2 2.9 5.6 West Bend 1.6 2.0 3.8

The Dept. of Workforce Development did note that these local unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.