Advertisement

Active Holiday Weekend - Better Snow Chances late Sunday

Warmer than average temperatures keep winter weather at bay - at least until Monday.
Traveling this Weekend? Although a wintry mix moves by Saturday, the best chances lie farther...
Traveling this Weekend? Although a wintry mix moves by Saturday, the best chances lie farther South. Roads may be messiest late Sunday into early Monday.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather patterns turns more active just beyond the holidays - bringing winter weather to much of Wisconsin. As usual, it looks like the State Line (and perhaps Madison) may miss out on the most snow fun. But - we’re keeping a close on eye on model trends!

Clouds still draped over southern Wisconsin Thursday evening - this will keep lows in the upper 20s tonight. Southerly winds will usher in mild air for Christmas Eve - setting the stage for a light drizzle tomorrow morning through the afternoon. Not much will fall from the sky, but don’t be surprised to see a few rain drops on the windshield!

Christmas Day brings another chance for wintry weather - this time farther South from the State Line in to Chicagoland. Most of this will be rain, but those just south of Madison may see a bit of snow mix in. Minor impacts to roadways are expected. Highs on Saturday will top out near 40°.

The best chance for snowfall comes late Sunday into Monday. A developing low pressure system will move into the Great Lakes during this time frame. Snow begins near Minneapolis early in the day, but snow fills in throughout much of Wisconsin by Sunday evening. Southerly winds will be increasing as the low moves by so a quick changeover to rain is expected from Madison to the State Line as night falls. Totals will be higher North of Madison - into central Wisconsin. A few inches of snowfall is possible across the central and northern regions of the State.

Once that system is gone, another day will be spent under cloud cover with highs in the 40s. Another snow system (similar to Sunday night) rolls by late Tuesday. Highs are expected to hover in the mid 30s through next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

Few Morning Flurries
Warmer Temperatures Ahead
Increasing Daylight
Active Weather Makes A Return
Start Of Winter
Winter Is Here
Winter Starts Tuesday
Mild Temps Return This Week