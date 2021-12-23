Active Holiday Weekend - Better Snow Chances late Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather patterns turns more active just beyond the holidays - bringing winter weather to much of Wisconsin. As usual, it looks like the State Line (and perhaps Madison) may miss out on the most snow fun. But - we’re keeping a close on eye on model trends!

Clouds still draped over southern Wisconsin Thursday evening - this will keep lows in the upper 20s tonight. Southerly winds will usher in mild air for Christmas Eve - setting the stage for a light drizzle tomorrow morning through the afternoon. Not much will fall from the sky, but don’t be surprised to see a few rain drops on the windshield!

Christmas Day brings another chance for wintry weather - this time farther South from the State Line in to Chicagoland. Most of this will be rain, but those just south of Madison may see a bit of snow mix in. Minor impacts to roadways are expected. Highs on Saturday will top out near 40°.

The best chance for snowfall comes late Sunday into Monday. A developing low pressure system will move into the Great Lakes during this time frame. Snow begins near Minneapolis early in the day, but snow fills in throughout much of Wisconsin by Sunday evening. Southerly winds will be increasing as the low moves by so a quick changeover to rain is expected from Madison to the State Line as night falls. Totals will be higher North of Madison - into central Wisconsin. A few inches of snowfall is possible across the central and northern regions of the State.

Once that system is gone, another day will be spent under cloud cover with highs in the 40s. Another snow system (similar to Sunday night) rolls by late Tuesday. Highs are expected to hover in the mid 30s through next Wednesday.

