Active Weather Makes A Return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure moves out as a more active pattern returns heading into the holiday weekend. Increasing clouds tonight with early lows into the lower 20s, climbing after midnight. Thursday will feature mainly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower, more likely a sprinkle or flurry. This as a warm front draws through the area and boost highs to around 40 degrees.

Christmas Eve will feature a slight chance of a wintry mix early, then isolated showers through the afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures into the middle 40s expected. A cold front slides through Thursday night into Christmas morning. This will bring highs on Saturday into the 30s. Lingering moisture will be squeezed out in the form of an isolated rain or snow shower.

Very active weather will carry us through the end of the year. Daily chances of rain and snow showers will be around. We are starting to get a better idea on timing and precipitation type. Stay tuned, as some chances of snow may make a return. This despite the overall trend of above normal temperatures.

