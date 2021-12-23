Advertisement

Baraboo PD set to bring back Canine Program in 2022

(The T&D)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department announced Wednesday that its Canine Program would be returning to the agency next year.

The department explained that its first K-9, Whelen, served the department from 2010 until his retirement in 2020.

The police pup, along with his handler Mark Creighton, were able to find evidence items, as well as locate lost and at-risk individuals.

The Baraboo Police Department said they were excited to be able to bring back a K-9.

“The importance of the canine program cannot be overstated,” the department stated on Facebook. “This new dog, that we hope to have on staff by late spring, will be trained in narcotic detection, person tracking, article location, handler protection and suspect apprehension.”

Baraboo PD expressed that the program is special because it is funded by public donations. Businesses such as the Farm and Fleet of Baraboo, Deppe Enterprises and Pulse Fitness have all pledged support financially or through community services so far.

The police department estimates the initial funds for the cost of a dog and training will be around $15,000.

PRESS RELEASE - THE BARABOO PD CANINE PROGRAM RETURNS! CONTACT: Chief Mark Schauf The Baraboo Police department is...

Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Construction is underway for Costco at Verona Technology Park.
Verona Technology Park set to grow again, impacting local economy
UW-Madison women's volleyball cancels game over COVID-19 cases
UW-Madison women's volleyball cancels game over COVID-19 cases
Verona Technology Park set to grow again, impacting local economy
Verona Technology Park set to grow again, impacting local economy
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot