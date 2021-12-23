Baraboo PD set to bring back Canine Program in 2022

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Department announced Wednesday that its Canine Program would be returning to the agency next year.

The department explained that its first K-9, Whelen, served the department from 2010 until his retirement in 2020.

The police pup, along with his handler Mark Creighton, were able to find evidence items, as well as locate lost and at-risk individuals.

The Baraboo Police Department said they were excited to be able to bring back a K-9.

“The importance of the canine program cannot be overstated,” the department stated on Facebook. “This new dog, that we hope to have on staff by late spring, will be trained in narcotic detection, person tracking, article location, handler protection and suspect apprehension.”

Baraboo PD expressed that the program is special because it is funded by public donations. Businesses such as the Farm and Fleet of Baraboo, Deppe Enterprises and Pulse Fitness have all pledged support financially or through community services so far.

The police department estimates the initial funds for the cost of a dog and training will be around $15,000.

