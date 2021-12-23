Complaint filed against MPD Chief Barnes with city’s Dept. of Civil Rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complaint against Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has been filed with the city’s Department of Civil Rights.

The complaint was filed in December 2021, but the nature of the complaint and who filed it is still not confirmed. The Department of Civil Right’s Director Norman D. Davis says there is an open investigation, and because of that, the department will not be releasing details just yet.

Chief Barnes is new to Madison’s police force. He took over back in February after former Police Chief Mike Koval retired.

Barnes has not commented on the complaint publicly, but MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer says, “Chief Barnes was recently made aware of a complaint filed with the City of Madison’s Department of Civil Rights. Chief Barnes and the entire Madison Police Department support the investigative process that will take place and always support a safe work environment for all employees. Additional statements about this complaint investigation will not occur until after it is complete and findings are made.”

NBC15 reached out to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about the complaint. A spokesperson for the Mayor says their office does not have a statement.

