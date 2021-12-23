Complaint: Motorist accused of striking, killing pedestrian on E. Wash Ave. was going 75 mph before the wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Madison woman has been charged in a fatal crash with a pedestrian Wednesday after police report she was driving 75 mph down East Washington Avenue a second before the collision this spring.

According to a criminal complaint, a Madison Police Department officer was called around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 to the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue in Madison for a crash that involved a pedestrian. When the officer arrived, she saw paramedics treating the pedestrian who was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle, Janessa Cardenas, allegedly told the officer that she was the driver who hit the person. She also pointed out her vehicle to the officer.

Cardenas claimed she was driving outbound in the center lane of East Washington Avenue and had a green light at the intersection of the roadway with Mendota Street.

The complaint continues, saying when Cardenas passed the crosswalk on the outbound side of the street, she heard something hit her car. She told officers that she tried to stop and ended up stopping down the road.

Once she pulled over, Cardenas told police that she got out of the vehicle and ran to the scene.

An investigator pronounced the victim dead around 10:45 p.m. the day of the crash. Officials later determined the man’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head, torso and extremities from being struck by a vehicle.

As part of the investigation, a MPD traffic specialist reports that he completed a download of the Airbag Control Module of the suspect’s vehicle after the crash.

The speed limit on East Washington Avenue between Stoughton Road and Mendota Street is 40 mph, the complaint notes. The traffic specialist determined that Cardenas was driving 66 mph about five seconds before the crash, then 75 mph one second before the crash.

The complaint also alleges that when an officer called Cardenas three days after the wreck about what she remembered from it, she told the officer that she closed her eyes and slammed on the brakes during the impact. She stated that when she opened her eyes, she saw a shattered hole in her windshield but wasn’t sure what happened until she stopped her vehicle.

A blood sample from Cardenas also indicated a presence of THC, which is a restricted controlled substance in Wisconsin.

Cardenas is accused of second degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle- use of a controlled substance. If convicted, she faces a fine of up to $100,000 and 25 years in prison for the second-degree reckless homicide charge.

