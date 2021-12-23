Advertisement

Father and son held at gunpoint in Dunkirk home invasion

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and his son were held at gunpoint and a suspect arrested in an alleged Town of Dunkirk home invasion, the Madison Police Department said Thursday.

According to MPD, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his 18-year-old son were at home when two men, one of whom was an acquaintance, arrived and were invited inside. One of the men held the father and son at gunpoint, and after damaging some items the two suspects left with a rifle, a .22 handgun and a wallet.

After the investigation, a search warrant was executed at 7 Downer Circle in Madison where firearms and a 2008 Dodge Charger used in the crime were seized. Andres Urbina, 19 of Madison was taken into custody on tentative charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Bail Jumping.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
2/3 of Wisconsin’s largest cities record unemployment rates below 2%
Woman hit multiple times in the head during armed robbery in Janesville