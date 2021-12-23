Father and son held at gunpoint in Dunkirk home invasion

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and his son were held at gunpoint and a suspect arrested in an alleged Town of Dunkirk home invasion, the Madison Police Department said Thursday.

According to MPD, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his 18-year-old son were at home when two men, one of whom was an acquaintance, arrived and were invited inside. One of the men held the father and son at gunpoint, and after damaging some items the two suspects left with a rifle, a .22 handgun and a wallet.

After the investigation, a search warrant was executed at 7 Downer Circle in Madison where firearms and a 2008 Dodge Charger used in the crime were seized. Andres Urbina, 19 of Madison was taken into custody on tentative charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Bail Jumping.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

