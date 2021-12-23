Advertisement

Millions in federal funding will help implement 988 as the new suicide prevention lifeline

By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quick access to mental health care is the goal as officials work to change the current 10 digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a shorter 3-digit number.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin first introduced the legislation in Dec. 2019. The measure passed with bipartisan support in 2020. Now the work to make the change a reality is moving forward.

“Having a 3-digit hotline for suicide prevention and mental health crisis has become more and more urgent during the pandemic,” said Sen. Baldwin.

A $282 million dollar investment from the American Rescue Plan will help implement the new number for people in mental health crisis.

$177 million of those dollars will help expand existing network operations and $105 million will go to building staff to support crisis call center across the country, including in Wisconsin.

Nicole Wright, Chief Clinical Officer at Journey Mental Health Center in Madison says there’s still no word on who will be receiving the 988 calls next year. “There’s a lot of discussion on the state level on how we’re going to navigate that,” she said.

Wright has been a mental health professional for the past 15 years and dedicates her time to helping those in Dane County. She said there’s always a great need for more resources. “In general, data tells us that one in fine adults experience mental illness,” she said.

Wright adds that 988 will help reroute 911 calls that need to be routed to mental health support. “Those who need help can get linked to somebody who can triage that mental health concern which might help decrease police involvement,” said Wright.

Journey Mental Health has its own crisis resources. The number is 608-280-2600.

Until the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is changed to 988, which is expected to happen in July of 2022, people can still use the current number 1-800-273-TALK.

