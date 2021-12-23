One million lights illuminate Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens for the 25th Holiday Light Show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Botanical Gardens is celebrating its 25th year with adorning the garden with more than one million lights.

“This is the 25th year of the Holiday Light Show. It started small, but in the last five or six years has grown exponentially. We have well over 1-million lights, a huge increase in LEDs over prior year, some new displays, a mailbox for “Letters to Santa” near the Santa houses display area and much more,” says executive director Becky Kronberg.

The display takes months to set up with volunteers and staff starting in August. And all that hard work is now attracting visitors not only from Janesville, but from the entire region, and even cross country.

“We have family here from Michigan and Arizona that we brought specifically here tonight,” says visitor Hillary Hanna. “We’ve probably been here about five times now. Since he was little in a stroller, so yeah, we come back every year.”

The show will be on display until December 30, 2021. For hours and to purchase tickets, click here.

NBC15 is a proud sponsor of this years' show.

