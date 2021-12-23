Advertisement

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire

Icy roads reported across central and western Wisconsin.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Icy roads created slick driving conditions Thursday morning through much of central and southern Wisconsin and forced the shut down of a stretch of I-94, about 25 miles south of Eau Claire.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch confirmed to NBC15 News’ sister-station WEAU that the Interstate is closed between Foster and Northfield.

He blamed the winter driving conditions and several wrecks that already happened along that route, noting that some vehicles were having trouble making it up hills in the area and were becoming stuck.

Authorities closed off that portion of I-94 around 6:55 a.m., just before rush hour. Traffic cameras provided by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation showed long lines of vehicles backed up at each end of the closure.

Currently, drivers headed in both directions are being detoured onto Hwy. 53, if they are near Foster, and those near Northfield are being directed to exit onto Hwy. 121.

No indication of when the highway may reopen has been given.

