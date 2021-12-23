Advertisement

UW men’s basketball cancels Thursday’s game over COVID-19 in its program

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The game the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team scheduled to replace the one that was canceled because of COVID-19 affecting the Badgers’ opponent has now been canceled – this time because of COVID-19 in UW’s program.

The university announced the cancellation of Thursday night’s game against George Mason less than five hours before its scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off. UW stated the game is called off and will not be played.

According to a brief statement from the Wisconsin athletics department, “(t)he decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Wisconsin program.”

The university told all ticket holders for the game that they will receive an email telling them what steps they can take. Many of the tickets for the game would themselves have been carried over from the scheduled game with Morgan State.

Tickets for that game were transferred to this George Mason game after UW administrators hastily scheduled it when COVID-19 left Morgan State unable to travel to Wisconsin for the showdown.

Unlike its response to that cancellation, the university did not indicate if it plans to recruit another opponent for a possible additional game down the road.

The Badgers are next scheduled to play on Dec. 29, versus Illinois State, at the Kohl Center. UW included the listing in their statement, offering no indication if that game could be in jeopardy as well.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the...
WATCH: Badger volleyball champs return home to welcome celebration
Dana Rettke was named 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year...
Dana Rettke named 2021 AVCA National Player of the Year
Louisville's Anna DeBeer, center, watches her spike between Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, left, and...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville, advances to National Championship
LSU Women's Basketball
Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68