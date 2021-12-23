Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures Ahead

No White Christmas This Year
Few Morning Flurries
Few Morning Flurries(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thursday will feature mainly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower, more likely a sprinkle or flurry. This as a warm front draws through the area and boost highs to around 40 degrees.

Christmas Eve will feature a slight chance of a wintry mix early, then isolated showers through the afternoon and evening. Mild temperatures into the middle 40s expected. A cold front slides through Thursday night into Christmas morning. This will bring highs on Saturday into the 30s. Lingering moisture will be squeezed out in the form of an isolated rain or snow shower.

Very active weather will carry us through the end of the year. Daily chances of rain and snow showers will be around. We are starting to get a better idea on timing and precipitation type. Stay tuned, as some chances of snow may make a return. This despite the overall trend of above normal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot

Latest News

Increasing Daylight
Active Weather Makes A Return
Start Of Winter
Winter Is Here
Winter Starts Tuesday
Mild Temps Return This Week
Southern Wisconsin is on a bit of a temperature swing this week, but at least we hold off the...
Good holiday travel weather; Rain by the Weekend