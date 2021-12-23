Advertisement

Wisconsin health officials prepare for distribution of antiviral pills that treat COVID-19

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.(Pfizer via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the federal government’s approval of two pills to treat COVID-19, Wisconsin health officials say they are preparing for the medications to be available in the state within the coming weeks.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge told Wisconsinites Thursday that supplies of Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir will be limited initially, and residents should be patient.

“Distribution will focus on the most vulnerable and hard-hit communities, and we will continue to provide updates as additional information is available,” Standridge said.

Both drugs were shown to reduce hospitalization and death rates in people who tested positive for the virus, experts say, which include those who were at high risk of incurring severe COVID-19 symptoms. The oral antiviral medications are meant for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

Receiving the treatment will require a prescription. Patients who receive the pill should begin it as soon as their diagnosis occurs, but DHS said it should begin no longer than five days after symptoms appear.

DHS also added that these medications are not for those with some pre-existing conditions and patients should discuss options with their health care provider.

Amid the Omicron variant and a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Standridge explained that officials are pleased with both medication’s authorization. She also reminded people that they need to take all the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

“Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are not intended as a substitute for COVID-19 vaccination,” Standridge said. “DHS urges all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to get a booster shot when you are able.”

Standridge also encourages residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they plan to travel or visit people outside of their home.

