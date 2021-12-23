Advertisement

Wisconsin women’s basketball calls off Eastern Illinois game due to COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has called off its game Wednesday against Eastern Illinois due to COVID-19 cases in the Badgers’ program.

The women’s team was set to face off against the Panthers on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

UW-Madison medical officials decided to cancel the game after multiple people tested positive within the Badgers’ program.

The women’s team is supposed to face Purdue on Dec. 30 at home.

The cancellation comes a day after the UW-Madison men’s team announced it would be playing George Mason Thursday after Morgan State had to drop out due to COVID-19 cases in its program.

The men and women’s games were supposed to be a doubleheader, with the women’s team playing first.

The men’s team will play George Mason at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Big Ten Network.

