Woman hit multiple times in the head during armed robbery in Janesville

(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden and Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are looking for suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman then stole her vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 9:57 p.m. on the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

A woman was going into her garage when a suspect hit her in the head multiple times. They then stole her vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found by the Rockford Police Department, but police did not say if anyone was arrested.

Officials add, the suspect had followed the victim and her husband home from a local business in the Janesville area.

Authorities warn that ‘follow home robberies’ are becoming more common nationwide and to remember to be aware of your surroundings when returning home.

They advise you lock your vehicle and remove the keys and/or key fob, don’t leave your vehicle running unattended and report any suspicious activity.

This investigation is on-going.

