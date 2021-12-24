Advertisement

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn’t listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the Boston Celtics after spending time in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Milwaukee has gone 3-2 over the five-game stretch without Antetokounmpo. The Bucks’ injury report also doesn’t include forward Bobby Portis, and lists guard Donte DiVincenzo as questionable due to the health and safety protocols.

