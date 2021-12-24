Advertisement

Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa - Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week.

The Wright County sheriff’s office says she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

