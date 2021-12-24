Advertisement

Christmas boost: NBA continues quest for more shots in arms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - The NBA’s Christmas message to its teams was a refrain it has been using for weeks: Get boosted.

With the number of players on the league’s health and safety protocols list still hovering around 100, the league and the National Basketball Players Association continue to hammer home the importance of booster shots.

Every NBA team, by Dec. 31, must arrange a booster-shot event for players, staff and family members, the latest mandate from the league in its quest to get the skyrocketing virus numbers under control.

