Christmas eve shoppers enjoy the last minute tradition in-person

(Earnest Tse | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Last minute shoppers resumed a holiday tradition in-person with a rushed trip to Hilldale Shopping Center on Friday.

The Christmas tree and light decorations lit up the popular shopping spot and shoppers took advantage of a new curling lane.

In between stores, people said they were glad to have the shopping stress back at brick-and-mortar stores rather than at home on their computers.

“It’s really nice,” Anna Englebert said. “You don’t have to worry about the online shopping when something arrives late. You can just go in right away and find anything last minute which is really nice just to be back to normal to that extent.”

Retailers also said they were thankful to see more in-person business during the 2021 holiday season.

“Although there have been some staffing challenges for sure, the employees have done such a great job being able to put on a smile everyday and offer the best customer service possible and in many cases with less employees in the stores,” Hilldale Shopping Center General Manager Nanci Horn said. “They’ve done a great job.”

Horn said most Hilldale stores closed at 5 or 6 p.m. and will not be open on Saturday.

Fitness facilities and the AMC Theater will be open and the curling lane will stay open throughout the rest of Winter.

