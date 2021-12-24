City to remove temporary Waukesha parade memorial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha plan to take down a temporary memorial honoring the people killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade last month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the city plans to remove the memorial at Waukesha’s Veterans Park on Wednesday.

The memorial includes six crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team in the parade.

City staff and the Waukesha County Historical Society will collect the items and preserve them.

The Waukesha Common Council plans to consider a request on Jan. 18 to create a permanent memorial planning commission.

