Gray Christmas Eve: Fog sticks around tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Patchy dense fog has settled in across Wisconsin this Christmas Eve. Visibility has fallen below 1 mile in many spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru midnight. Lows will fall back towards the freezing mark first thing on Christmas Day. This will happen just as the fog is dissipating. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out - especially North & West of Madison. Santa will be relying on Rudolph’s Red Nose to cut through the low visibility - but gifts are expected on time tonight!

Clouds may break up for a bit on Christmas Day allowing some sunshine to filter in. Highs will climb into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

The next weather system arrives late Sunday into Monday. After another day in the upper 30s, cloud cover thickens across the region ahead of snow showers & a changeover to rain. The first snow showers may begin around dinnertime Sunday. Snow changes over to rainfall late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This will cut down on snow totals from Madison to the State Line. Trace amounts to perhaps half an inch of snowfall are possible. Greater totals (from 1-3″) are possible in central & northern Wisconsin.

The rain will taper off mid Monday morning and cloud cover will stay overhead. Highs climb to near 40° again.

Another weather maker moves by late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Another round of a wintry mix is possible with higher snow accumulations (if any) North of Madison. Details are still being finalized on this system so stay tuned to the forecast!

Otherwise, the rest of next week appears calm with a cooling trend. Expect morning lows in the single digits and teens by the New Year. Highs may only top out in the 20s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.