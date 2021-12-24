Advertisement

Janesville maternity nurses deliver gifts for community experiencing homelessness

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Mercyhealth Hospital maternity unit nurses spent their day off Thursday delivering gifts for the homeless community rather than delivering newborn babies.

Megan Headington organized the donation for her unit to help those living in House of Mercy, a homeless center that provides short-term emergency shelter to single women and families. She and her crew of nurses raised money, then purchased a van full of items that residents can use once they move into homes of their own.

House of Mercy Manager Tammie King-Johnson said their residents only have the bare minimum supplies when the find their own housing.

Headington wanted to make sure people received necessary household items and gifts when they spend their first holiday in their own homes. She started the donation drive seven years ago and said it’s grown significantly with more and more gifts.

Each year she almost lets someone else organize it, but each year she ends up taking the reins.

“There’s no option not to do it when I have so many people behind me,” Headington said. “There’s no option. A tagline that I’ve had from the beginning is, ‘We are what makes a village and be someone’s village.’ Which I think the whole community is amazing and supports us.”

She said people looking to help can still make donations for future gift card purchases to her GoFundMe.

