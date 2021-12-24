Janesville PD seize stolen firearm, large quantity of drugs in warrant arrest

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department confiscated a stolen firearm and drugs during a warrant arrest Thursday.

According to Janesville PD, police were in the 200 block of Madison Street investigating a separate incident when a man, Curtis Walker, was seen exiting a residence in the neighborhood.

Walker, who officers knew had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, tried fleeing from officers but was later stabilized and handcuffed to the ground.

While arresting Walker, police discovered a firearm, later confirmed stolen, in Walker’s waistband. Officers also found quantities of cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy tablets and U.S. currency, Janesville PD said.

Walker is currently a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He is currently on extended supervision for Armed Robbery.

Curtis was booked at the Janesville PD for the following charges:

Probation Violation

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Resisting an Officer

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Possession with Intent to deliver MDMA (Ecstasy)

To report information about possible gun crimes, call Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608)-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.