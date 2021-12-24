Advertisement

Lafayette Co. officials search for man suspected of taking money from church donations

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a man searched and took money from...
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a man searched and took money from the donation bags around 4:20 p.m. at Shullsburg Catholic Church.(Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHULLSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly stole money from a Shullsburg church’s donation boxes and jars Wednesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, a man searched for and took donations around 4:20 p.m. at Shullsburg Catholic Church.

Authorities described the suspect as wearing blue jeans, a black Columbia jacket and a blue hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing dark tennis shoes with light colors on the sides of the soles, dark framed glasses and a camouflage-style baseball hat.

The sheriff’s office attached surveillance photos of the suspect on its post.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should reach out to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

REF: Burglary LOCATION: St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg WI On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at...

Posted by Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

