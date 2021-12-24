Advertisement

New home gifted to Madison family in need on Christmas Eve

In two weeks, the community raised about $100,000 for a new home.
By Michelle Baik
Dec. 24, 2021
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - This Christmas Eve, the gift of a new home is showing that good things come back to those who give.

Dwayne Malone got the keys to the next chapter of his life Friday.

“This is the best Christmas a person can ask for,” he said. “I didn’t ask for this. All this came about. God [is] working in mysterious ways, so I’m here to accept it.”

The custodian and volunteer of 12 years with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. was joined by loved ones for the big reveal.

“Overwhelming. Overwhelming. I am so emotional for him right now,” Malone’s nephew Jackie Morris said.

This month, Malone had said to Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson that he was house hunting but could not afford the options in Madison.

Johnson said, “Here’s a guy who’s always giving, doing plumbing work, electrical work, in our clubs delivering toys and gifts to kids. Sometimes you’ve got to take care of people on your own team.”

Johnson got the ball rolling. He said in two weeks the community raised about $100,000 for a down payment on a new home, as well as furniture.

“I’m just still processing, to be honest,” Malone said. “I still can’t believe its happening to me. They made it happen. I’ve always watched everyone else being blessed, so now it’s my turn.”

The gift made Malone a first-time home owner.

His wife Tia said, “Buying a house for the first time, it’s scary. It can be scary sometimes. But I’m happy. We’ve been working so hard, Dwayne has been working so hard for it, and I’m happy that we’re finally here.”

Malone said he was planning to move in Friday.

For many years, the Boys & Girls Club have given to families during the holiday season, from cars to home renovations.

“I’m feeling grateful right now. Really grateful,” Malone said.

He is already thinking of ways to pay it forward next year.

