McFarland PD arrests three for disorderly conduct; hate crime enhancer

Dane County Jail (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police arrested three men on Thursday for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said.

Police say a McFarland resident contacted them after her young child answered the doorbell and the three men used vulgar language and slurs toward her child. They then left.

After enlisting help from community members and outside law enforcement, McFarland PD was able to identify the subjects.

Police arrested and booked the men into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

On 12/23/21, a McFarland resident contacted the PD because three unknown male subjects rang her doorbell. Where the...

Posted by McFarland Police Department on Friday, December 24, 2021

