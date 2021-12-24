Advertisement

Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 26 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 with the superstar for each team sidelined because of COVID-19.

The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fifth consecutive game because of health and safety protocols.

Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason.

The Mavericks had been hopeful their 22-year-old sensation could return against the reigning NBA champions after missing five games with left ankle soreness. Instead, Doncic is one of seven Dallas players out for COVID-19 reasons.

