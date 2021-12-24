Advertisement

NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns

(unsplash.com)
By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Sounds of the Season is back this year to bring some holiday cheer into your home in the form of music performed by students from thirteen area high schools.

While the pandemic has presented challenges for some high school music programs, they have found creative ways to bring us the Sounds of the Season this year.

Sounds of the Season airs at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again from 6-7 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.

Here is the lineup:

  • Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers  - “The 12 Days of Christmas”
  • Mount Horeb High School Symphonic Band - “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”
  • Waunakee High School Sonoro - “Apple-Tree Wassail”
  • Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra - “We Three Kings” and “Jolly Ole St. Nick”
  • Monona Grove A cappella and Bel Canto Choirs - “The Great Clear Twilight”
  • Evansville High School Vocal Jazz - “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night”
  • Oregon High School Percussion Ensemble - “Linus and Lucy”
  • Sun Prairie High School Combined Choirs - “Brightest and Best”
  • Verona Area High School Concert Choir - “Glow”
  • Sauk Prairie High School Wind Ensemble & Chamber Singers - “Sleigh Ride”
  • Janesville Craig High School A cappella Choir - “What Child Is This?”
  • Edgerton High School Concert Choir - “Snow On Snow”
  • Middleton High School Symphony Strings - “Polonaise” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

NBC15 Sounds of the Season is brought to you without commercial interruption by presenting sponsor Springs Window Fashions - based in Middleton for 75 years and proud to support the local arts - and these community sponsors:

  • Agrace Hospice Care
  • Bank of Sauk Prairie
  • Beloit Health System
  • Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra
  • Canopy Wealth Management
  • Conant Automotive
  • Dales Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Don’s Home Furniture
  • Easter Seals Wisconsin
  • Enchanted Valley Acres
  • Retirement Income Strategies
  • Roto Rooter
  • Stoughton Health

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

2020 NBC15 Sounds of the Season
Waunakee SOS
Waunakee High School
Watch NBC15's Sounds of the Season on Christmas Eve at 10 p.m. and Christmas Day at 6 p.m.
NBC15 Sounds of the Season tradition continues amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOS Promo
NBC15 Sounds of the Season Promo