NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Sounds of the Season is back this year to bring some holiday cheer into your home in the form of music performed by students from thirteen area high schools.

While the pandemic has presented challenges for some high school music programs, they have found creative ways to bring us the Sounds of the Season this year.

Sounds of the Season airs at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again from 6-7 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.

Here is the lineup:

Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers - “The 12 Days of Christmas”

Mount Horeb High School Symphonic Band - “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Waunakee High School Sonoro - “Apple-Tree Wassail”

Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra - “We Three Kings” and “Jolly Ole St. Nick”

Monona Grove A cappella and Bel Canto Choirs - “The Great Clear Twilight”

Evansville High School Vocal Jazz - “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night”

Oregon High School Percussion Ensemble - “Linus and Lucy”

Sun Prairie High School Combined Choirs - “Brightest and Best”

Verona Area High School Concert Choir - “Glow”

Sauk Prairie High School Wind Ensemble & Chamber Singers - “Sleigh Ride”

Janesville Craig High School A cappella Choir - “What Child Is This?”

Edgerton High School Concert Choir - “Snow On Snow”

Middleton High School Symphony Strings - “Polonaise” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

