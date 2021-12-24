Advertisement

NWS confirms two more tornadoes from Dec. 15 in western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed two additional tornadoes in Wisconsin from Dec. 15, bringing the total number up to seven. This photo is from tornado damage in Clark County.(National Weather Service - La Crosse)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred in Wisconsin on Dec. 15, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

The two additional tornadoes bring Wisconsin’s total to seven for the historic storms.

An EF1 tornado briefly touched down west of Greenwood in Clark County with a track of only a quarter of a mile at 9:33 p.m., but it removed the roof of a barn and destroyed a power pole, a pole shed, and damaged several trees in about one minute on the ground.

Another EF1 tornado happened south of Osseo, crossing from Trempealeau County into Jackson County, traveling 2.7 miles in about three minute and ending just before it hit Interstate 94. This tornado damaged a home and several trees.

Five other tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin Dec. 15, including two others in Clark County, one in Eau Claire County, one in Chippewa County and one other in Trempealeau County. The Clark and Chippewa County tornadoes were all rated EF2, including the tornado in Chippewa County that struck downtown Stanley, Wis. The Eau Claire County and Trempealeau County tornadoes were rated EF0. For a full rundown of all of Wisconsin’s tornadoes during Dec. 15′s historic storm, you can visit the National Weather Service website.

