Advertisement

Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts

A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.(Carol Molander via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A rare Steller’s sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.

State wildlife experts say no one knows how it got so far from home, which should be in eastern Russia or parts of Asia.

They say it could have gotten caught up in a storm and blown off course, or it may have made a basic navigational error.

Whatever the case, birdwatchers are flocking to the park to get a glimpse.

The state officials said it’s likely the same eagle that’s been spotted in Alaska and Canada, and no one knows if the very lost bird will ever return to its normal range.

They say Steller’s sea eagles are some of the largest raptors in the world and can weigh up to 20 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan.

Steller’s sea eagles are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

There are only about 3,600 to 4,600 mature individuals living in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.
Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car
An epidemiologist who works at UofSC says the recent spike closely aligns with lifting...
Gary’s mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout