State Sen. Lena Taylor drops campaign for lieutenant governor

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for lieutenant governor.

Taylor thanked those who had supported her campaign. (See full statement below)

“During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting,” Taylor said. “While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills.”

Taylor explained that while the lieutenant governor’s office offers the platform to raise awareness on many issues, she wants to have a direct impact on her constituents.

“However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents,” Taylor said.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the GOP primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022.

Full statement:

“With deliberate thought and prayer, I have decided to suspend my candidacy for Lt. Governor. During the last several months, I have spent a great deal of time addressing the issue of redistricting. While working to ensure fair legislative maps and to maintain and improve existing representation for communities of color, I have questioned the best use of my legislative experience and skills. The office of Lt. Governor offers a wide platform to raise awareness about many issues. However, as a hands-on, boots on the ground legislator, I want to be positioned to have a direct impact on the concerns of constituents. As I contemplate my options, I want to thank those who have supported my campaign for Lt. Governor.”

Lena Taylor

