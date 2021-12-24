Advertisement

UW athletic director McIntosh tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend Las Vegas Bowl

Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director
Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Athletics announced Thursday night that Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to the football team’s bowl game in Las Vegas.

UW Athletics noted McIntosh tested positive Thursday. He will miss the Las Vegas Bowl game against Arizona State.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”

The Badgers will head to Las Vegas on Friday.

The team will face the Sun Devils on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.

